Travel to the United Kingdom: Everything you need to know about the new paid visa soon to be mandatory

“The ETA (Electronic Travel Authorization) is being sought to improve security and modernize the immigration system by using new technology,” the British Home Office said on Wednesday. To enter the United Kingdom, European travelers will need to bring it from 2 April 2025. Note that this document is already requested for citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

2 How much does it cost? It costs less than £10 or €12 per request.

3 Who does this approach affect? This document is mandatory for stays of up to six months for tourism, visiting relatives, business or short-term study. It is a must for every traveler including children and babies. 4 How long does it take to get an electronic travel authorization? Those planning to travel to the United Kingdom in the spring can apply online from March 5, 2025. A response to an ETA request usually occurs within three business days. The document is then valid for two years. 5 Where to apply for an ETA?