Thursday, October 30, 2025
Search
HomeTop NewsTravel to the United Kingdom: Everything you need to know about the...

Travel to the United Kingdom: Everything you need to know about the new paid visa soon to be mandatory

Top News

Published on

By Scout Mitchell

“The ETA (Electronic Travel Authorization) is being sought to improve security and modernize the immigration system by using new technology,” the British Home Office said on Wednesday. To enter the United Kingdom, European travelers will need to bring it from 2 April 2025.

Note that this document is already requested for citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

  • 2 How much does it cost?

It costs less than £10 or €12 per request.

  • 3 Who does this approach affect?

This document is mandatory for stays of up to six months for tourism, visiting relatives, business or short-term study. It is a must for every traveler including children and babies.

  • 4 How long does it take to get an electronic travel authorization?

Those planning to travel to the United Kingdom in the spring can apply online from March 5, 2025.

A response to an ETA request usually occurs within three business days. The document is then valid for two years.

  • 5 Where to apply for an ETA?

Latest articles

Top News

Ireland: Strategic agreement with EIB for offshore wind

In partnership with the European Investment Bank (EIB), Ireland has committed to a strategic...
Top News

Today: Ireland open, Poland to follow

Artist selection for Junior Eurovision continues and Ireland kicks off its own today! 3:15...
Top News

Apple’s tax break gives infrastructure to Ireland, PM Harris says – 09/12/2024 at 12:24

((auto translation by Reuters, see disclaimer https://bit.ly/rtrsauto)) An EU court order this week for Apple...
Top News

“This is my own Santiago de Compostela.” To change the peasant image, he goes on holiday to Ireland… on a tractor!

Patrick Querre, a farmer from Goulven, Finisterre, set off on Friday 13th September for...

More like this

Top News

Ireland: Strategic agreement with EIB for offshore wind

In partnership with the European Investment Bank (EIB), Ireland has committed to a strategic...
Top News

Today: Ireland open, Poland to follow

Artist selection for Junior Eurovision continues and Ireland kicks off its own today! 3:15...
Top News

Apple’s tax break gives infrastructure to Ireland, PM Harris says – 09/12/2024 at 12:24

((auto translation by Reuters, see disclaimer https://bit.ly/rtrsauto)) An EU court order this week for Apple...

"Swords Today" immerses you in a world of timely, reliable news and profound insights. It's a hub where compelling stories meet depth and accuracy, catering to the inquisitive reader.

©2024 Swordstoday.ie